PSG Has Been Offered To Sign Former Barcelona Player

﻿

French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has received an offer from Zenit Saint Petersburg to recruit former Barcelona striker Malcom.

PSG has had a comparatively calmer winter transfer window compared to the previous summer when they added six new players. They haven’t added any players to their roster yet this month, but that may change in the next few days.

There are rumours that Pablo Sarabia’s team, Les Parisiens are looking for a replacement. Notably, they permitted the former Sevilla forward to sign a five million euro contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.

Luton Town Has Signed Drameh

Cody Drameh, a defender for the England Under-21 team, has been loaned out by Leeds United to Luton Town for the duration of the campaign.

Three of the 221-year-eight-old first-team outings for Leeds have come this year.

He played 22 times while on loan at Cardiff throughout a large portion of the previous season in the Championship.

He’s got terrific quality. We want to offer him a chance to try and develop by trying to help him.

Drameh joins a Hatters team that is seventh in the Championship standings and just outside the play-off spots on goal differential. Drameh began his career with Fulham.

