Transfer News: PSG Face Paying Mbappe €60m; Man Utd Will Not Accept Less Than £40m For McTominay

PSG face paying Mbappe €60m

Kylian Mbappe is set to receive a €60 million loyalty bonus if he stays at Paris Saint-Germain past August. Al-Hilal, a Saudi Pro League club, has offered a €300 million transfer fee for the 24-year-old, with a €700 million salary over the course of just one year. The offer allows Mbappe to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2024. While Mbappe has yet to agree to a move to Saudi Arabia, Sky Sports reports that he is due a €60 million loyalty bonus if he remains a PSG player until August.

Man Utd will not accept less than £40m for McTominay

West Ham’s interest in the Scottish star is growing, but Manchester United won’t accept less than £40 million for midfielder Scott McTominay. The 26-year-old’s playing time will be limited in the upcoming campaign because Casemiro and the recently signed Mason Mount are starting ahead of him. United is also interested in Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina.

It is well known that McTominay has admirers, and a number of media stories on Tuesday suggested that they had made a first offer for him. The worth of United has shocked West Ham United, according to The Mirror. The player’s contract can be extended by the Red Devils for another year until 2025. West Ham is reportedly also interested in former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

Elanga leaves Man United

After resigning from Manchester United, Anthony Elanga has joined Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old Swedish international made a commitment to compete at the City Ground in the Premier League the following year. Elanga showed flashes of his potential while playing for United, but he lacked the consistency and brilliance to persuade Erik ten Hag that he could be a regular in the first team.

Resourceful (

)