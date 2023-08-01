Transfer News: PSG Expecting Strong Offer From Chelsea For Mbappé, Juventus Offer Vlahovic To Chelsea

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

PSG Expecting Strong Offer From Chelsea For Mbappé.

Paris Saint-Germain are expecting a strong offer from Chelsea for Kylian Mbappe after a phone call between Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Todd Boehly. The Blues are said to be exploring a move to bring the French international to Stamford Bridge this summer.

(Source: lequipe)

Juventus Offer Vlahovic To Chelsea.

Chelsea have been offered Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in exchange for Romelu Lukaku and a transfer fee.

The blues are hesitant over a deal which also requires them to pay a significant fee.

Source: NizaarKinsella

Chelsea Consider Leeds Adams And Ajax Alvarez.

Chelsea are considering other midfield targets, with Leeds United’s Tyler Adams and Ajax’s Edson Álvarez under consideration. The deal to bring Caicedo to Stamford Bridge is stalling over Brighton’s huge valuation of the Ecuadorian. Now Chelsea could turn their focus elsewhere.

(Source: TomRoddy_ & TimesSport)

