Transfer News: PSG Expecting Offer From Chelsea For Mbappe; Arsenal agree £5m deal to sell Trusty

PSG Expecting Strong Offer From Chelsea For Mbappé.

Paris Saint-Germain are expecting a strong offer from Chelsea for Kylian Mbappe after a phone call between Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Todd Boehly. The Blues are said to be exploring a move to bring the French international to Stamford Bridge this summer.

(Source: lequipe)

Arsenal agree £5m deal to sell Trusty

Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas has claimed that Arsenal are on the verge of selling Auston Trusty to Sheffield United. The Gunners are back in London after an eventful pre-season tour of the United States. They finished it off in style, with a fantastic win over Barcelona in their final game in the USA. Sky journalist Thomas revealed that talks are at an advanced stage between the two clubs after a fee of around £5 million was agreed. A medical is expected to take place in the coming days now. He tweeted: “Sheffield United are in advanced talks with Arsenal over a deal for USA centre-back Auston Trusty. “Fee in region of £5m has been agreed. Expected to travel for medical in coming days once deal is finalised.”

SOURCE: Lyall Thomas

Scamacca leaving West Ham

West Ham are set to sell striker Gianluca Scamacca to Inter Milan for £24million – before finally stepping up their transfer business. The 24-year-old Italy International has made it clear to the Irons that he wants to return to his homeland after an unhappy spell in English football.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

