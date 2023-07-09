SPORT

Transfer news: PSG completes signing of Kang-In on a 5-year deal, Bayern Keen For Min-Jae

Official: PSG has finally concluded the signing of Lee Kang-In on a contract until 2028. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder happens to be the first South Korean player to sign for the club.

* Fabrizio Romano: Kim Min-Jae’s medical test has been completed, with a release clause that will be triggered by Napoli soon with the Bundesliga club until 2028.

* According to Alfredo Pedulla, Onana will earn around 5-7 million euro plus bonuses more than what he used to earn in San Siro.

United has finally negotiated in principle the signing of Onana, with Manchester United waiting for the English club to define the entire square. Onana will likely earn a maximum of £7m including extra bonuses, a five-year commitment which is more than his initial pay at the Nerazzurri. However, the report shows that Inter Milan equally has an agreement with Trubin engagement from £2m per season plus bonuses while waiting for a definitive agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk.

