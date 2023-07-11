Transfer News: PSG completes official signing, Manchester United midfielder, Fred wanted by Fulham.

PSG completes official signing.

PSG have completed the official signing of a new defender, Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich. €45m was paid to the German club in order to finalize and complete the deal. The player penned down a 5 year contract that will keep him at the club until June, 2028.

Manchester United midfielder, Fred wanted by Fulham.

Manchester United midfielder, Fred is wanted by London Club, Fulham. The player has only one year left on his contract which will expire in 2024. Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Brazilian could leave the club to a place he will be playing a more important role.

Lukaku still not interested in Saudi Arabia move.

Lukaku is still not interested in a move to Saudi Arabia as he wants to remain in Europe and possibly continue his career in Inter Milan. Chelsea want to sell the striker for at least €40m this summer.

