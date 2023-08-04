Transfer news: PSG activates Dembele’s €50m clause, signs 5-year deal; Lukaku agrees Juventus’ terms

PSG activates Dembele’s €50m clause, signed a 5-year deal

Ousmane Dembélé to PSG, here we go! Medical tests booked, official contract valid until June 2028 will be signed by Saturday

The ‘Private’ clause was activated on Monday for €50m.

Chelsea striker Lukaku agrees Juventus’ 3-year deal

Chelsea and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku has agreed to join Juventus on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old is set to sign for yet another Italian team, after being at Inter Milan last term.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the scope of a deal between Chelsea and Juve is still being outlined.

There is talk of a straight swap for Juve’s Dusan Vlahovic, with the Serbian on the market.

However, he is many years younger than Lukaku, which means Chelsea may also have to pay Juve a fee.

There is also the possibility the deals will be kept separate for accounting purposes.

Brighton ‘expects Caicedo to stay after the transfer window closes’ amid interests

Brighton believes that Moises Caicedo will remain at the club after the transfer window closes despite heavy links to their Premier League rivals, according to reports.

The midfielder has been the focus of feverish interest from clubs including Liverpool and Chelsea, and the Blues have been dogged in their bid to secure the Ecuadorian’s services.

Chelsea has had four bids for the midfielder rejected, their latest thought to be worth £ 80 million, but the Seagulls wasted no time in rebuffing the offer from Mauricio Pochettino’s club.

The 21-year-old previously signed a fresh four-year deal with the south coast club in January amid a strong Premier League showing. However, the player is thought to have been assured that he could leave Roberto De Zerbi’s side should the right offer come in.

As per Sky Sports, Brighton has received no bids close to the club’s £105m valuation of the player, and the Seagulls do not believe that one will be forthcoming as the window begins to close.

The club is said to be pleased with Caicedo’s attitude throughout the negotiations, and should he stay at Brighton. He would likely play an important role in the starting XI as the team contests European football for the first time in its history.

But the player could yet move on from the Amex – if not to Stamford Bridge – after an unnamed Saudi Pro League club opened talks with Brighton on Wednesday.

The financial heft of the clubs involved in the competition has sparked concern amongst managers in the English top flight that they might be deserted by key players.

Jurgen Klopp is calling on FIFA to act over the Saudi transfer deadline’s additional three weeks on the European window’s closure on September 1.

Chelsea is thought to be preparing a fifth bid in their pursuit of Caicedo, in an attempt to complete a raid on their Premier League rivals.

Sanchez is expected to provide competition for current No 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga following the departure of Champions League-winning shot-stopper Eduoard Mendy to Al-Ahli.

The Spaniard was keen to call time on his spell at Brighton after falling out with De Zerbi, who promoted Jason Steele in his stead at the business end of their last campaign.

Brighton’s Player of the Season for his part has his eyes set on a permanent transfer, and Caicedo is believed to have told colleagues as much at the club’s award ceremony this week.

Arsenal set to bid £20m plus £3m in add-ons for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

Arsenal have offered £20million plus £3m in add-ons for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. The bid is expected to be rejected.

It comes after the Spaniard agreed personal terms with the Gunners, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

He tweeted: ‘Understand David Raya has reached an agreement in principle with Arsenal on personal terms.

‘Brentford has been informed by the player side that he wants to join Arsenal — and talks between clubs over formula/price are now expected to accelerate.’

Arsenal want to sign Raya as back-up for Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners are frontrunners after Brentford rejected Bayern Munich’s offer of a loan deal with the option to sign Raya permanently.

It is understood Raya would not replace Ramsdale as No 1 but would be used in cup competitions and provide greater competition for the England international.

Mikel Arteta is believed to have doubts over his No 2 goalkeeper Matt Turner, who has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest.

However, Brentford value Raya – who turns 28 next month – at £40m, whereas Arsenal wants a fee closer to the £30m mark.

Manager Thomas Frank has reiterated his goalkeeper’s value, saying: ‘I would love to get £40m. He was one of the four best keepers in the Premier League last season.

‘Harry Kane is being spoken of as £100m-plus. So for a keeper, at his best age (it’s fair).’

Arsenal have held an interest in Raya since before they signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United in 2021.

Raya, who possesses impressive distribution, is well-suited to Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

The Bees goalkeeper has one year remaining on his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium and is expected to leave this summer.

