Transfer News: PSG ‘accept’ bid for Neymar; Man United’s bid for Benjamin Pavard rejected

PSG ‘accept’ Neymar bid

Paris Saint-Germain have accepted an approach from Al-Hilal for Neymar, according to RMC Sport ( Get French Football ). The Saudi side had previously attempted to land Neymar’s former PSG colleague Lionel Messi before the Argentine chose a move to inter Miami. PSG still need Neymar to say yes to the deal, though – something which appears to be anything but a guarantee.

SOURCE: RMC Sport

Man Utd see Pavard bid rejected

Manchester United have seen their opening bid for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard knocked back by the German champions as Erik ten Hag looks to wrap up his fourth signing of the summer. Bayern are understood to be open to selling Pavard this summer as his contract expires in June 2024, with United eyeing a bargain deal for the versatile defender. Bild report the Bavarian giants have snubbed the first bid, however, with negotiations between the two clubs set to continue as they attempt to thrash out a deal.

SOURCE: Bild

Fulham sign Adama Traore

Fulham have announced the signing of Adama Traore. The winger had been a free agent since leaving Wolves last month when his contract expired. Traore, a Spanish international, joins Marco Silva’s side on a two-year deal with the option for a further 12 months after attracting interest from a number of other clubs this summer.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

