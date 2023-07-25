Transfer News: PSG ‘accept’ £259m Mbappe bid; Chelsea kneels on Dusan Vlahovic

PSG ‘accept’ £259m Mbappe bid

Paris Saint-Germain have accepted Al-Hilal’s £259million bid to sign Kylian Mbappe, according to Sky Sports.

Having been offered the chance to spend a year in Saudi Arabia before joining Real Madrid for free next summer should he desire, the decision is now with the French superstar.

Mbappe, 24, has been put up for sale by PSG, who don’t want to lose him on a free transfer in June 2024 when his current contract expires.

Chelsea in Dusan Vlahovic hunt

Juventus still want over £70m for Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker has been linked with a move away from Turin all summer with Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG all keen – the latter as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe. Tuttosport say Juve’s own transfer business highly depends on Vlahovic’s sale, something which they are nonetheless not willing to settle for cheaply.

Man United reportedly sets Maguire’s price tag

Harry Maguire is expected to leave Manchester United this summer, and some Saudi Arabia clubs are interested in signing him. The 30-year-old Defender has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford lately.

Fabrizio Romano have claimed that Man United will likely demand between £27million and £36million for Maguire.

Erik ten Hag wants to sign Axel Disasi

Manchester United are on high alert over a potential move for Monaco defender Axel Disasi, according to The Sun. Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to sign the 25-year-old but his £34m valuation is thought to be too big, while takeover issues are said to be making it difficult. Arsenal and Chelsea have also been credited with a desire to land Disasi, who played in all of Monaco’s games in Ligue 1 last season.

