Transfer News: Pogba wants to stay at Juventus, Chelsea weighing up Balogun move

Pogba wants to stay at Juventus

Paul Pogba will reject an offer from Saudi Arabia as he plans on staying at Juventus to increase his chances of making France’s squad for Euro 2024. The midfielder is the latest big name to attract interest from Saudi Arabia, but L’Equipe reports he wants to remain in Turin for the time being because he wants to fight for a spot at next year’s European Championship in Germany. Pogba recently made a trip to Saudi Arabia, sparking rumours that he could make the move, but he is said to have been there for personal reasons.

Chelsea weighing up Balogun move

CHELSEA are weighing up a sensational move for Arsenal star Folarin Balogun reports suggest.

Meanwhile, Bayern have submitted a huge £80million bid for Tottenham icon Harry Kane according to reports.

The Tottenham talisman, 29, has entered the final 12 months of his contract with his boyhood club.

And stay tuned as have all the latest on a potential move away from Paris for Kylian Mbappe.

Young to have Everton medical today

Ashley Young will undergo his Everton medical on Tuesday ahead of a move to Goodison Park. The 38-year-old is a free agent after leaving Aston Villa upon the expiry of his contract this summer. Young has turned down other offers from the Premier League, Championship and Europe in favour of Everton.

