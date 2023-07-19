Transfer News: Pochettino tight-lipped on Caicedo links, Man Utd focus returns to No9 search

Pochettino tight-lipped on Caicedo links

After reports claimed Brighton had rejected a £70m bid from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo, Mauricio Pochettino remained coy on the proposed transfer.

“All the team are working really hard to get what we want. I don’t want to talk about specific names, what is important is the players we have.

“Like us, many clubs are working to sign a player that can improve their team, but I will not talk about specific names because it is disrespectful to talk.”

Man Utd focus returns to No9 search

Following the agreement to sign Andre Onana, Manchester United’s focus is expected to return to recruiting a number 9, according to Sky Sports. One of the primary targets remains Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

While United are getting encouragement from the player of his desire to join – personal terms are not expected to be an issue – there is still a gap in what United are prepared to pay and what Atalanta want.

United are comfortable with their valuation and will not overpay. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani is also a strong option. A potential deal for a striker could take time, however, and we are told nothing is imminent.

Pochettino: Chelsea seek Lukaku, Auba, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi solution

With Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi not participating in Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States, Mauricio Pochettino revealed the club were working on a solution for their futures, which appear away from Stamford Bridge.

“It’s obvious to the club and everyone interested in the situation, including the players. This type of decision [to stay at home] is because we all agree.

“The players and the club are working hard to find the best solution for everyone. It’s obvious decisions have been made, by the players also. We act as a consequence of this. It’s obvious that we are in a position the club and the player wanted.”

