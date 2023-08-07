Transfer News: Pochettino not convinced about signing Vlahovic; PSG agree €80m Ramos deal

Pochettino not convinced about signing Vlahovic

Juventus are offering Dusan Vlahovic, as part of a deal that would see Romelu Lukaku return to Italy. However Mauricio Pochettino is not convinced about adding Vlahovic to his squad. Chelsea remain in the market for an attacking midfielder and are tracking Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

Source: @JacobSteinberg

PSG agree €80m Ramos deal

Paris Saint Germain have reached a verbal agreement with Benfica on €80m(€65m fixed fee, €15m add-ons) deal to sign Gonçalo Ramos. It will be loan move with obligation to buy in 2024 due to Financial Fair Play issues.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Sommer to undergo Inter medical

Yann Sommer will undergo Medical tests on Monday and he will be unveiled as new Inter goalkeeper from Bayern Munich. The Serie A side will pay €6m fee in two installments to Bayern.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Alvarez to West Ham

Ajax have received a first official offer of around £30m from West Ham United for Edson Alvarez. Both clubs want to find an agreement soon and the player is ready to join the Hammers with contract expected to run until 2028

Source: @Plettigoal

Man City still looking for Mahrez replacement

Manchester City are still looking for a replacement of Riyad Mahrez and many names have been explored but no decision has been made yet. players like Nico Williams, Raphinha, Doku and Michael Oliss have been linked with a move to Etihad.

Source: @RudyGaletti

Al Hilal approach João Félix

Al Hilal are prepared to offer João Felix even 1 year loan but player’s priority remains Barcelona and Europe. However, Al Hilal becomes an option as one thing is sure: he will not stay at Atlético Madrid

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Tillman to PSV

Bayern Munich and PSV Eindhoven are in final negotiations for Malik Tillman but last details have to be clarified. It is a one-year-loan with an option to buy. Loan fee of around €1m and an option to buy for around €12-14m.

Source: @Plettigoal

