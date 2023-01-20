Transfer News: Plenty Of Interest In David Raya, Real Madrid Will Go After Erling Haaland In 2024

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Plenty of interest in Raya

Manchester United and Chelsea are both set to join the race to sign David Raya.

Tottenham are also interested in the Brentford goalkeeper, as they look at replacements for Hugo Lloris, but The Telegraph report that they will face stiff competition.

Man United are looking for a goalkeeper with David de Gea’s future uncertain, while Chelsea… just like signing players.

Real Madrid will go after Erling Haaland in 2024

According to a report from Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid have not given up on their ambitions to sign Erling Haaland in 2024, after multiple reports stated that they had stopped their pursuit of the former BVB star.

The Manchester City forward’s contract reportedly includes a ‘Real Madrid clause’ that would allow Los Blancos to exercise the option to purchase the Norwegian striker for €180 million in 2024.

Real Madrid would also welcome Brazilian pearl Endrick to their team in 2024, so this report must be taken with a grain of salt, especially after multiple reporters stating that there is no Real Madrid-centric clause in Haaland’s contract.

Chelsea have £55m Moises Caicedo bid turned down by Brighton

Chelsea have seen their opening bid worth £55 million for Moises Caicedo rejected, according to The Athletic.

The Blues have identified the 21-year-old Brighton midfielder as a top target player to upgrade their current midfield roster, but it is understood that they will need to substantially raise their offer to secure his services.

Manchester City interested in Chelsea youngster

Manchester City are increasingly interested in signing Chelsea’s young centre-back Levi Colwill, who is playing on loan at Brighton this season.

This was reported by journalist Simon Phillips (h/t Football London), who further states that Bayern Munich are also a part of the race to sign Colwill.

Chelsea will welcome the 19-year-old defender at Cobham at the end of the season, and it is understood that the Blues intend to offer a new contract to the youngster, which would keep him at the Stamford Bridge till 2029.

