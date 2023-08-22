Transfer News: Petrovic to have Chelsea medical this week, Brighton want Arsenal star Lokonga

Petrovic to have Chelsea medical this week

New England Revolution goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic is to have a Chelsea medical this week ahead of a £14m move from the MLS, according Sky Sports. Chelsea play Luton Town on Friday night, live on Sky Sports, but the 23-year-old would have to be registered by midday on Thursday to be available for the game at Stamford Bridge.

However, that looks difficult – but not impossible – as there are work permit and visa processes to resolve.

Brighton want Arsenal star Lokonga

Brighton have switched their focus to Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga in their search to sign a midfielder, Sky Sports understands. The south coast club have been in talks with Lille to sign 19-year-old Carlos Baleba but it’s believed negotiations have become difficult to complete that deal.

Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to sign a midfielder before the window closes following the departure of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea.

Burnley had been in discussions with Arsenal over a loan with an option to buy for Lokonga. But, as it stands, there are no active talks with the Clarets over the signing of the Belgian.

Stoke announce Jojic signing

Stoke have announced the signing of Nikola Jojic on a four-year deal. The 19-year-old winger joins Alex Neil’s side for an undisclosed fee from Serbian Super League club FK Mladost Lucani.

Jojic made his debut for Lucani when he was 16 and has made 45 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists.

He told the club website: “I know, as a young player, that I will have a chance to show my quality here and continue to develop my game.

“The club showed lots of interest and presented to me from our early conversations that they understand my game, have a project to improve me as a player and will help me to adapt as quickly as possible.

“My best qualities are my finishing, speed and combinations with my teammates and I look forward to showing Stoke fans what I can do.”

