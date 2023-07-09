Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain Completes The Sign Of Hernandez, Osimhen Could Join PSG

PSG sign Hernandez

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Lucas Hernandez from AC Milan.

He has cost around €40million (£34m) plus add-ons and follows Milan Skriniar, Lee Kang-in, Manuel Ugarte and Marco Asensio to the club.

Osimhen could become Mbappe replacement

Paris Saint-Germain would push to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen if Kylian Mbappe left this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Napoli have already rejected a €100million (£85m) bid from PSG and have set their asking price at €180m (£153m).

Mbappe has been told to sign a new deal or leave this summer, but Real Madrid want to sign him next summer for free when his contract expires.

Napoli would reportedly move for Lille forward Jonathan David if Osimhen leaves.

Karius and Dummett extend Newcastle deals

Newcastle duo Paul Dummett and Loris Karius have extended their contracts with the club until the summer of 2024.

Dummett, 31, only played one match for Newcastle last season, in the EFL Cup second round tie against Tranmere 11 months ago.

Karius also made one appearance for the Magpies last term, in the EFL Cup final loss to Manchester United due to Nick Pope’s suspension and Mark Dubravka’s ineligibility through being cup tied.

Liverpool holding concrete La talks

Liverpool are holding concrete talks over the signing of Southampton’s Romeo La, according to Sky in Germany.

Sky Sports revealed earlier this week that Southampton are confident they can get £50m for the midfielder following their relegation to the Championship last season.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have all engaged the midfielder’s representatives over a potential transfer this summer, though Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the midfielder.

Chelsea duo set to leave for Saudi Arabia

Chelsea stars Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are set to leave the club and head to Saudi Arabia in the summer, according to the Telegraph.

While Ziyech’s move to Al-Nassr initially encountered problems, the report claims that the issues have now been sorted and Moroccan could soon join Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. Aubameyang, on the other hand, reportedly as an offer from Steven Gerrard managed Al Ettifaq.

