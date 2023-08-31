Transfer News: Palmer completes Chelsea medicals, Chelsea submit bid for new midfielder, Gabriel Moscardo.

Palmer completes Chelsea medicals.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Palmer have completed Chelsea medicals. Documents are ready and the deal will made official after signing has been made. Chelsea and Manchester City agreed a fee of fixed fee of 40 million pounds and add-ons of 5 million pounds. The player was keen on joining Chelsea when they showed interest despite having over two years in his Man City contract.

Chelsea submit bid for new midfielder, Gabriel.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have submitted their bid of €21 million for a new midfielder, Gabriel from Brazilian Club, Corinthians. The player has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea but Corinthians want more to get the deal finalized.

Chelsea announces the departure of Lukaku.

Chelsea FC announced the departure of Romelu Lukaku on a loan move to Roma. The Belgian striker will wear jersey number 90 in Roma. Lukaku was not in Chelsea’s plan this season and his move is the best for all parties.

