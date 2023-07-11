Transfer News: Osimhen To Cost €200M, Lukaku Set For Chelsea Return

Osimhen To Cost €200M

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was asked about the future of Osimhen and he said, “The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain”.

“If Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to send in a bid around €200m… we wait and we see what happens”.

“I personally think that Victor will stay here”, told Mediaset.

Lukaku Set For Chelsea Return

According to Fabrizio Romano, Romelu Lukaku is now due to return at training with Chelsea on July 17th. No decision made yet on player side on how to handle pre-season situation but it will be discussed in few days. Inter will return with new bid very soon.

Fofana Leaves Chelsea

Chelsea forward, David Datro Fofana has joined Bundesliga side, Union Berlin on a season long loan deal with no buy option.

City Reaching agreement for Man U defender

Manchester City are close to reaching an agreement with Manchester United for top talented CB Harrison Parker who is just 16 years. City have beaten four top clubs to the signing and agreement is close despite Man Utd offering highest youth deal to keep Parker.

Spurs sign Manor Solomon

Tottenham have signed Manor Solomon on a free transfer. He’s penned a 5-year deal with the club.

