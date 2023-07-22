Transfer News: Osimhen linked with Chelsea, Man Utd contract stall, Villa linked with Dusan Vlahovic

Osimhen linked with Chelsea, Man Utd contract stall

Talks between Napoli and Victor Osimhen over a new contract has slowed due to a dispute over a release clause, according to Sky Italy.

The Nigerian international, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United, wants a release clause in the region of £104m, while Napoli are pushing for around £173m.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Villa linked with Dusan Vlahovic

This is by no means the first time that Aston Villa have been linked with Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker has repeatedly been linked with a switch to Villa Park during Unai Emery’s tenure. Now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Villa are ready to test the water. West Ham are also credited with an interest in Vlahovic.

Harry Kane set for Tottenham exit

Harry Kane has no plans to sign a new Tottenham contract.

The Times report on the Spurs striker being keen to join Bayern Munich, either this summer or potentially as a free agent next year.

Spurs will demand £100m to sell up now but could face pressure from a new Bayern bid, which is expected soon.

Elanga deal to Forest reportedly agreed

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal of £15million to sell Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old Swedish international winger has risen from the United youth academy and has made 55 senior appearances during three seasons.

Last season Elanga played in 16 Premier League matches and Sky Sports have reported that he has been allowed to join Forest.

Elanga has travelled with the Reds for their United States tour, but it is understood on his return that he will undertake a medial with Forest.

Man Utd ready to let young stars go

Manchester United are set to allow Charlie Savage to leave on a permanent deal.

Reading have been tipped by the Mail to swoop for the young midfielder, who had attracted interest from Championship clubs.

United will include buy-back and sell-on clauses, as is the plan for the expected departures of Zidane Iqbal and Ethan Laird.

Arnaut Danjuma medical

Everton are a step closer to a second signing of the summer with a breakthrough in talks with Arnaut Danjuma.

As previously reported by the ECHO, discussions over a move for the winger have been ongoing for some time. Neither Everton nor Danjuma had reservations about resuming contact after the player’s dramatic U-turn on a move to Merseyside last January.

Talks are now at an advanced stage with a deal with Villarreal understood to have been agreed. If completed, it would see Danjuma sign on an initial 12-month loan.

Done Deals

Aberdeen sign full-back Dadia on loan

Aberdeen have signed Israeli full-back Or Dadia on loan.

The 26-year-old joins from Hapoel Beer Sheva, initially on loan for the season, with Aberdeen having the option to purchase next summer.

The international full-back is Aberdeen’s seventh signing of the window.

Olaiyasport (

)