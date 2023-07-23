Transfer News: Osimhen linked with Chelsea, Man Utd after contract stall, Chelsea eye £100m Watkins

Osimhen linked with Chelsea, Man Utd after contract stall

Talks between Napoli and Victor Osimhen over a new contract has slowed due to a dispute over a release clause, according to Sky Italy.

The Nigerian international, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United, wants a release clause in the region of £104m, while Napoli are pushing for around £173m.

Chelsea eye £100m Watkins

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, Blues expert Si Phillips claims. That is despite Man Utd being quoted £100m for the England forward.

Watkins’s supposedly cropped up during talks over striker targets.

Fiorentina complete loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur

Fiorentina have officially completed the loan signing of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

Fiorentina have signed the Brazilian on a season-long loan deal, with an option to buy in the summer of 2024, thought to be in the region of €20m (£17m/$22m). Juventus will also pay the majority of Arthur’s wages.

Kylian Mbappe up for sale

Kylian Mbappe has been put up for sale by PSG, according to Sky Sports. Mbappe has not been included in the squad to Japan and South Korea, which departs tomorrow.

PSG only want players on the tour who are committed to the club and want to be at the club. PSG are convinced Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. That’s viewed as a huge betrayal after he said he’d never leave for free.

