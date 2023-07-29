Transfer News: Osimhen close to new Napoli deal, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd chasing Ajax’s Kudus

Osimhen close to new Napoli deal

Napoli are close to agreeing a contract extension with in-demand striker Victor Osimhen, according to Sky Sports in Italy. The Nigeria international has been linked with a host of top European clubs this summer but appears set to commit his future to the reigning Serie A champions.

A further meeting is expected shortly to finalise details, most notably of a release clause. Owner Aurelio de Laurentiis was keen to have the clause placed at just over £170m but it appears the final figure will be nearer £130m.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd chasing Ajax’s Kudus

Arsenal face competition from both Chelsea and Manchester United for playmaker Mohammed Kudus, report the Daily Mirror. The Ajax and Ghana playmaker – who scored 18 goals and assisted seven more last season – is thought to be rated at £40 million.

The Gunners are also reportedly interested in £45m-rated winger Michael Olise, 21, who played all bar one game for Crystal Palace last season.

Rangers complete Danilo deal

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Danilo Pereira Da Silva on a five-year deal from Feyenoord, subject to international clearance. The striker becomes Michael Beale’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window as he joins the club ahead of the 2023/24 season. The forward has lifted the Eredivisie title twice, firstly with Ajax in 2021/22 and with Feyenoord last season.

Speaking after signing for Rangers, he said: “I’m super happy. I can’t wait to start playing at Ibrox in front of the supporters. I am so in love already with the club and I’m excited to be part of the Rangers team. It’s time to get to work and I hope that I can repay the love that they have shown to me.”

