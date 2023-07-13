Transfer News: Openda close to joining RB Leipzig, Inter expect Man Utd new bid for Onana tomorrow.

Openda close to joining RB Leipzig.

Belgian striker, Openda is close to joining RB Leipzig from French Club, RC Lens. A guarantee fee of €38m plus add-ons will be paid to RC Lens for the deal to be finalized. The striker will sign a five year contract until June 2028. Medical tests have already been booked for the striker.

Inter expect Man Utd new bid for Onana tomorrow.

Inter expect Man Utd new bid to be made tomorrow for Andre Onana deal. Tomorrow is an important day for talks between both clubs as the deal it will enter crucial stages. The player has been keen for the move in order to reunite with Ten Hag.

Chelsea advancing in talks to sign Caicedo.

Chelsea are now advancing in talks to sign Caicedo from Brighton. The two clubs are discussing the amount of fixed fee in order to finalize the deal. Chelsea will still continue negotiate in order to make the signing completed.

Sportsmannie (

)