Transfer News: Onana’s move to Man Utd imminent, Fiorentina set price for Man Utd to sign Amrabat

Onana’s move to Man Utd Imminent

Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana is on the verge of completing a move to Manchester United from Italian side Inter Milan, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The clubs are finalizing the last details, with a bid of around €50 million plus €5 million in add-ons expected to be accepted. Onana’s arrival will bolster United’s goalkeeping options and add depth to their squad.

Fiorentina set price for Man Utd to sign Amrabat

Fiorentina are holding firm on their valuation of Sofyan Amrabat despite the midfielder underlining his desire to move to Manchester United, according to reports in Italy.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Amrabat has made it clear he wants to leave Fiorentina and is only prepared to play in either La Liga or the Premier League. He is keen to test himself at a higher level and would jump at the chance to play in the Champions League, while he is particularly keen on a reunion with Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Fiorentina are willing to sanction a move but only if their asking price is met, with the Viola initially asking for a fee in the region of €35million (£30m). With no offers of that size forthcoming, they have now dropped their valuation to €30m (£25.6m) – though are not prepared to go any lower than that.

Forest in advanced talks for Willian deal

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks with Willian over a deal to bring him to the City Ground. It looks like Forest have stolen a march on Fulham by offering more favourable terms, which could include the Brazilian spending a further season at Olympiakos which, like Forest, is owned by Evangelos Marinakis.

Steve Cooper has met face-to-face with Willian to explain the role he would have in the Forest team. Sky Sports has been told the 34-year-old is looking for a longer contract than just a one-year deal.

Kristensen set for Roma loan move

Leeds defender Rasmus Kristensen to join Roma on a season-long loan. Kristensen, 25, joined the club on a five-year contract from Red Bull Salzburg last summer. He made 30 appearances in his first season as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League.

Begovic set for QPR move

Asmir Begovic is on the verge of joining QPR after agreeing a one-year deal. There are still a couple of final details to be ironed out but it’s expected to be agreed before the weekend. A medical is also expected to be completed within the next 48 hours.

Begovic had met with Luton earlier this summer but decided QPR was the right move for him and his family.

