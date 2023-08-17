Transfer News: Olise signs four-year contract with Crystal Palace; Chelsea add Johnson to list of attacking targets

Olise signs new four-year contract with Palace

Michael Olise has signed a new four-year contract at Crystal Palace. The 21-year-old has decided to commit his future to the club despite interest from Chelsea this summer.

Source: @CEO4TAG

Chelsea add Johnson to list of attacking targets

Chelsea have added Brennan Johnson to their list of attacking targets and have held initial talks with Nottingham Forest over a move for the winger. Discussions over Johnson are at an early stage and Forest value the 22-year-old at about £45m.

Source: @JacobSteinberg

Pavard set for Bayern exit

Benjamin Pavard, is prepared to leave Bayern Munich, with Inter Milan expected to submit proposal soon to open talks. Manchester United deal stalling due to Maguire situation. He could also become an option for Arsenal to replace Timber but no decision yet.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Doku and Paqueta to Manchester City

Manchester City are set to enter into crucial stages of Lucas Paquetá and Jeremy Doku deals starting from today, after winning the UEFA Super Cup. New approach imminent for Paquetá and official bid now being prepared for Doku.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

