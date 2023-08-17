Transfer News: Olise Reject Chelsea To Extend Contract At Club, Arsenal Interested In Man Utd Target

Olise Rejects Chelsea To Extend At Club

According to Sky Sports, Michael Olise has rejected Chelsea to sign a new four-year contract with Crystal Palace, club chairman Steve Parish has announced.

Arsenal Interested In Man Utd Target

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are considering a move for Benjamin Pavard to make up for the injury of Jurrien Timber. Inter have the Bayern defender on top of their transfer list, while Man Utd are waiting to see what happens with Maguire.

Real Madrid set to hijack Laporte’s move

According to the Sun, Real Madrid could hijack Aymeric Laporte’s move to Al-Nassr as they look to reinforce the defence after the injury of Éder Militão. The player is waiting to see if Real Madrid make an offer.

Ziyech set to join Galatasaray

Hakim Ziyech has now completed all his medical tests at Galatasaray and passed. His transfer will be made official soon, Fabrizio Romano reported.

Lewis Hall to leave for £28m

Newcastle have agreed a transfer to sign Lewis Hall on a permanent deal. Initial £28m fee, with add ons. The youngster had agreed a new 6-year contract with Chelsea but the club felt the fee was too good to turn down, given the FFP situation.

