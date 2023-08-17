SPORT

Transfer News: Olise Reject Chelsea To Extend Contract At Club, Arsenal Interested In Man Utd Target

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

Olise Rejects Chelsea To Extend At Club

According to Sky Sports, Michael Olise has rejected Chelsea to sign a new four-year contract with Crystal Palace, club chairman Steve Parish has announced. 

Arsenal Interested In Man Utd Target

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are considering a move for Benjamin Pavard to make up for the injury of Jurrien Timber. Inter have the Bayern defender on top of their transfer list, while Man Utd are waiting to see what happens with Maguire.

Real Madrid set to hijack Laporte’s move 

According to the Sun, Real Madrid could hijack Aymeric Laporte’s move to Al-Nassr as they look to reinforce the defence after the injury of Éder Militão. The player is waiting to see if Real Madrid make an offer.

Ziyech set to join Galatasaray

Hakim Ziyech has now completed all his medical tests at Galatasaray and passed. His transfer will be made official soon, Fabrizio Romano reported.

Lewis Hall to leave for £28m

Newcastle have agreed a transfer to sign Lewis Hall on a permanent deal. Initial £28m fee, with add ons. The youngster had agreed a new 6-year contract with Chelsea but the club felt the fee was too good to turn down, given the FFP situation.

bluesmoke (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Done Deals, Newcastle Agree Deal To Sign Lewis Hall, Chelsea Eyeing Brennan Johnson

6 mins ago

Transfer News: Olise signs four-year contract with Crystal Palace; Chelsea add Johnson to list of attacking targets

18 mins ago

Video: FirstBank Commissions Second Automated Self Service Branch

19 mins ago

Reactions As Reece James Picks Up A Fresh Harmstring Injury.

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button