Transfer News: Nigeria Striker Paul May Leave Saints, Fiorentina Rival Arsenal To Sign Josip Sutalo

Paul Onuachu set for Saints exit

After six months, 11 appearances, no goals and a relegation – Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu is tipped to return to Belgian club Genk from Southampton.

Paul Onuachu open for a come back to KRCGenk. The interest is mutual as the Belgian club considers the Nigerian striker as a top target. Talks has already taken place between both clubs, but SouthamptonFC asking price is currently considered too high.

Fiorentina rival Arsenal in defender race

Fiorentina are aiming to pip Arsenal to a deal for highly-rated Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been linked with the Gunners this summer, but according to Firenzeviola, GFNI, La Viola are now closing in on a deal for the coveted youngster.

West Brom add Sarmiento on loan from Brighton

West Brom have signed Ecuador winger Jeremy Sarmiento on a season-long loan from Brighton.

The 21-year-old made 12 appearances for the Seagulls last year.

Sarmiento featured in all of Ecuador’s group games at the World Cup and moves to the Baggies having joined Brighton in 2021 from Benfica. He signed a new five-year deal at the Amex in June.

Why have Man Utd not found new No 9 yet?

During an interview with Sky Sports’ Clinton Morrison reviewed the reasons why Manchester United have not found striker this summer.

It's been a struggle. When you think of Manchester United, they've always had a top No 9 over the years. I think the takeover has really contributed to their current struggle.

“If the takeover had been sorted out, they would have enough money to go for Harry Kane. I thought that was going to happen.

“If Kane were to have gone to Man Utd, it would’ve taken them to another level. You’d see the best of those around him.

“United aren’t miles away from challenging, but they need a centre forward. What I’ve seen of them so far in pre-season, Jadon Sancho looks sharper and much better.

"If they do get a new No 9, I still think they would be one or two short of competing with Manchester City for the title."

Young defender Rafa Marin set to leave on loan

Real Madrid academy prospect and B team defender Rafa Marin will leave on loan this summer, according to The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana.

Rafa Marin had offers from Spain and across Europe, but Los Blancos want to keep the defender’s services and will renew him before he leaves on loan.

Done deal: Alaves sign Real Madrid midfielder

Midfielder Antonio Blanco – who has been capped once by Spain – has joined newly-promoted La Liga side Alaves on a permanent basis from Real Madrid.

Blanco made six first-team appearances for the Spanish giants and spent last season on loan at Cadiz.

