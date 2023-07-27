Transfer News: Nigeria Star ‘Chukwueze’ Joins New Club, Arsenal Not Active In Lavia’s Race

Nigeria Star ‘Chukwueze’ Joins New Club

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Nigeria star player Samuel Chukwueze has officially completed his move to Serie A side AC Milan for a fee of €20m deal plus €8m add ons. The top attacking player joins the Italian side from Villarreal.

Arsenal Not Active In La’s Race

According to Fabrizio Romano, Premier League side Arsenal are not active in Romeo La race now as Thomas Partey has a good chances of remaining at the Emirates.

Despite interest from Saudi clubs and Juventus, Arsenal are insisting on a €40/45m package for the middfield maestro.

According to Fabrizio Romano, it’s either going to be a huge bid or Thomas Party stays.

Al Ahli In Race For Salzburg Coach

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Ahli have decided to go for RB Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle as the club’s new coach. Following Marco Silva’s refusal, he is the new target on their transfer radar.

Fabrizio Romano reports that negotiations are now ongoing to reach an agreement as soon as possible for the top manager.

