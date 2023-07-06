Transfer News: Neymar told to sign for Arsenal this summer; PSG Confirm Enrique As New Manager

Neymar told to sign for Arsenal this summer

Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain have rarely seemed like the happiest of marriages and the Brazilian has been linked with all manner of top clubs. Links with a move to the Premier League have never come to fruition but now an Arsenal legend has backed the superstar forward to join the Gunners. Speaking to Genting Casino, Emmanuel Petit said: “I think Neymar will suit any big club. If he comes to Arsenal, I would love it and I think he will too. I think he will enjoy the technical football and the style of Arsenal. He would love to play with younger players as he is quite mature himself.”

PSG Confirm Enrique As New Manager

PSG have appointed Luís Enrique as the club’s new manager on a two-year contract. The former Barcelona boss will return to European football for the first time since his stint at Barcelona a few years ago.

Southampton sign Derrick Abu from Chelsea

Southampton have completed the sign of former Chelsea defender Derrick Abu. Abu has agreed terms with English Championship side Southampton and only an official confirmation of the deal is pending. The defender’s departure from Chelsea had earlier been confirmed by the club’s retained and released list published on the Premier League website.

Real Madrid Complete Paper Work For Guler

Real Madrid have fully completed all the paper work needed for the signing of Turkish sensation, Arda Guler. The Spanish giants have been liked with Guler for the past few weeks and the transfer seem to be nearing completion.

