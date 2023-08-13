Transfer News: Neymar Set To Join Al-Hilal, West Ham Yet To Agree Terms With Maguire

Neymar Set To Join Al-Hilal

Neymar’s father has reached an agreement with Al-Hilal over a contract worth more than €100M/year. (Source: Foot Mercato)

West Ham Yet To Agree Terms With Maguire

West Ham’s bid for Harry Maguire is stalling over personal terms.

He now wants to stay and fight for his place at Manchester United. (Source: Premier_League_Updates)

AS Monaco Closing In On Zakaria

AS Monaco will complete Denis Zakaria deal in 24h with formal steps after final agreement with Juventus on €20m fee plus sell-on clause.

Zakaria will arrive in Monaco today with his agent Hasan Cetinkaya to undergo medical tests on Monday and sign the documents. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea Almost Done With Caicedo Deal

Moises Caicedo to Chelsea is close to 100% completion and the club is working through the night. (Source: Fraz Fletcher)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Fulham have confirmed the signing of Adama Traoré on a free transfer on a 2+1 year contract. (Source: Fulham FC)

OFFICIAL: Youssef Chermiti has signed for Everton for around €18m, agreeing a four-year contract until the end of June 2027. (Source: Everton Football Club).

