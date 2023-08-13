Transfer News: Neymar set for Al-Hilal move; Chelsea agree an 8-year Contract with Caicedo

Neymar set for Al-Hilal move

Al Hilal have presented an important proposal to Neymar Jr in the recent hours and Sources describe that as “huge bid”. Negotiations are underway to reach full agreement Neymar is tempted by this possibility, with negotiations underway to reach full agreement

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Chelsea agree 8-year contract with Caicedo

The agreement between Moisés Caicedo and Chelsea is for a contract valid until June 2031, but the contract will also include an option until 2032. Caicedo agreed personal terms with Chelsea at the end of May and Clubs working to close deal.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Spurs offer €27m for Orban

Talks still ongoing between Tottenham Hotspur and KAAGent through intermediaries for Gift Orban. Spurs already offered orally about €27m as of now but the Belgian officials wants to increase the price to €30m plus add ons. A written offer should come next week in order to reach an agreement.

Source: @sachatavolieri

R/Madrid agree loan move for Kepa

A loan deal has been verbally agreed between Real Madrid and Chelsea and there is no obligation for a permanent move. The Spaniard immediately said yes to Real Madrid after talks with Bayern Munich over the last 3/4 days. He already said goodbye and he is ready to travel

Source: @FabrizioRomano

DONE DEALS;

Diego Costa has joined Botafogo on free transfer after leaving Wolves in June.

Burnley have signed Wilson Odobert from Troyes for €12m on a five-year contract.

Marquinhos has joined Nantes on loan deal from Arsenal and he will wear the shirt number 10 at the club.

