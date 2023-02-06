Transfer News: Newcastle Is Interested In Milinkovic-Savic, Newcastle Is Interested In Gallagher

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Newcastle Is Interested In Milinkovic-Savic

Newcastle United is preparing a summer transfer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. However, his present team intends to hold contract discussions with Matej Kezman, his agent.

Lazio’s sporting director will meet with Milinkovic-agent, Savic’s Kezman before February is over. The midfielder’s current deal, which will expire in June 2024, is the last one the Biancocelesti are interested in signing.

Newcastle Is Interested In Gallagher

Conor Gallagher will be monitored by Newcastle United. Given that the Magpies are now direct competitors in Europe.

Questions over Gallagher’s long-term future with the Blues have been further exacerbated by the inflow of players at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Fernandez, a World Cup champion, and Chelsea started together in the most recent tie with Fulham.

The Blues have not ruled out the possibility of Gallagher leaving the team. The midfielder is reportedly a fan favourite Eddie Howe, and the Toon will look to strengthen that part of the field in the summer.

