Transfer News: Newcastle in talks to sign Barnes, Fofana close to joining Union Berlin on loan.

Newcastle in talks to sign Barnes.

Newcastle are in talks to sign Barnes from Championship side, Leicester City. Negotiations will continue in the next days to get the deal done. Barnes have already accepted Newcastle as his next destination but the deal with depend on the outgoings.

Chelsea striker, Fofana close to joining Union Berlin on loan.

Chelsea striker, Fofana is close to joining Union Berlin on loan. Negotiations are at the final stages and buy option will not be included in the deal. Final green light from the player is expected to enable the loan move to be completed. This is the best option for him to develop his skills better.

Union Berlin completes official deal.

Union Berlin have completed an official deal with Leeds United for the signing of their forward, Brenden Aaronson on a loan deal until the end of the season. There is no buy option clause included in the deal.

