Transfer News: Newcastle completes official signing, Barcelona midfielder, Nico wanted by Porto.

Newcastle completes official signing.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Newcastle have completed the official signing of Harvey Barnes from Championship side, Leicester City on a permanent deal for a fee of €38m. The talented English forward penned down a 5 year deal with the Magpies until June 2028.

Barcelona midfielder, Nico wanted by Porto.

Barcelona midfielder, Nico Gonzalez is wanted by Portuguese club, Porto on a permanent deal. Barcelona want to include a buy back clause in the deal and are negotiating with Porto for that. Both clubs are working to get the deal signed and completed as it would not be on loan.

Galatasaray in talks to sign Wilfred Zaha.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Turkish club, Galatasaray are in talks to sign Wilfred Zaha from EPL side, Crystal Palace on a free deal. Crystal Palace are still in talks with the winger for a new contract in order for him to remain at the Club.

