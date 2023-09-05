Transfer News: Ndombele joins Galatasaray, Man Utd confirms the departure of Bailly to Beskitas.

Ndombele joins Galatasaray.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Ndombele have joined Turkish Club, Galatasaray on a loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season. A buy option clause of €15m was included in the deal for June 2024. The midfielder performed excellently during his loan spell at Napoli.

Man Utd confirms the departure of Bailly to Beskitas.

Manchester United confirmed the departure of Eric Bailly to Turkish Club, Beskitas.The Ivorian defender will join on a permanent deal but on a short term contract until June 2024. The defender is set for a new chapter after several years in the English Premier League.

Daniel Podence joins Greece side, Olympiacos.

Olympiacos revealed that Portuguese forward, Daniel Podence has joined them on a loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The forward was registered for the Europa League games after signing his contract.

Davison Sanchez joins Galatasaray on a permanent deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that defender, Davison Sanchez have joined Galatasaray on a permanent deal from EPL side, Tottenham Hotspur. Sanchez signed a four year deal with Galatasaray until June 2027. €9.6m will be paid to Tottenham over 5 years for Sanchez deal.

Sportsmannie (

)