Transfer News: Napoli set to sign new CB, Natan to replace Kim, Chelsea completes signing of Sanchez

Napoli set to sign new CB, Natan to replace Kim.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Italian Club, Napoli are set to sign new CB, Natan to replace Kim who joined Bayern Munich. Napoli have agreed a deal worth €10m plus add-ons with Bragntino. The Brazilian will sign a long term contract with Napoli until 2028.

Chelsea completes signing of Sanchez.

Fabric Romano revealed that Chelsea have completed the official signing of Robert Sanchez from Brighton for a fixed fee of 20 million pounds plus add-ons of 5 million pounds. The Spanish goalkeeper signed a 7 year contract with Chelsea until June 2030. He is going to replace Edouard Mendy who joined Saudi Arabian side, Al Ahli.

Gianluca Scamacca close to joining Atalanta.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Gianluca Scamacca is close to joining Atalanta from English Club, West Ham United. Both clubs are preparing documents to be signed in order to finalize Scamacca move. Atalanta have agreed to pay a fee of €25m plus €5m add-ons to seal the deal.

