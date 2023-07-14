Transfer News: Moyes: West Ham cannot buy until Rice is sold, Barca want Thiago

Moyes: West Ham cannot buy until Rice is sold

West Ham manager David Moyes says the Hammers cannot reinvest in new signings until the Declan Rice deal to Arsenal is done. The West Ham captain’s £105m move to Arsenal has been delayed due to paperwork at the Gunners’ end – with the Hammers being promised that the deal will go through on Friday.

“I’ve just been listening to Sky and taking the news from Sky – you seem to know more about it than me and getting the news quicker than I’m getting!” said Moyes.

“Until it’s done, we can’t plan anything really. We will wait to see what happens. Everyone knows the situation, we are waiting for something to happen.

“I don’t think we can replace Declan exactly like for like. But we will add to the squad as times go on. We won’t give you any names or what we’re going to do.”

Barca want Thiago

Barcelona have reportedly identified Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara as a potential summer signing, according to The Mirror. As a result of the financial issues at the Catalan giants, they are having to take a forensic approach when it comes to acquire fresh faces for Xavi’s first-team squad.

Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan have both departed Athletic Bilbao and Manchester City on free transfers to make the switch to Camp Nou.

Nevertheless, it is known that the La Liga champions are in the hunt for a second new midfielder, preferably for a cut-price fee.

However, according to Sport, Thiago has emerged as a realistic alternative to Oriol Romeu in recent days. The 32-year-old has made a total of 97 appearances across his three years at Anfield, but he missed the majority of the second half of last season due to injury. During that time, Liverpool put together their best form of the campaign, while Jurgen Klopp has already moved to add Alexis Mac Allister to his central midfield contingent.

Xavi is allegedly attracted by Thiago’s versatility in the centre of the pitch and his acquisition would finalise Barcelona’s options in that area.

Gyokeres joins Sporting

Coventry forward Viktor Gyokeres has joined Portuguese side Sporting for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old striker netted 21 Championship goals last season as the Sky Blues reached the play-off final before losing to Luton on penalties. The club say the fee received is the highest in their history, and includes a number of add-ons.

Brighton, who sold the Swedish international to Coventry in 2021, will also receive a significant sell on fee from the deal.

Nottingham Forest set to sign Willian on a free transfer

Nottingham Forest are set to complete their first signing of the summer in the form of Willian on a free transfer, according to BBC Sport. The 34-year-old winger played for Fulham last season and scored five goals and provided six assists.

There is also interest in Willian from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

