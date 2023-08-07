Transfer News: Moises Caicedo Wants Chelsea Move, Felix wanted by Al-Hilal

Moises Caicedo Wants Chelsea Move

Moises Caicedo’s camp are saying a different version of events than Brighton, the player is sending a clear message to the club by not being in the squad and is pushing to join Chelsea. Next week will be important if Chelsea want to advance the deal.

Felix wanted by Al-Hilal

Joao Felix could be about to join the exodus to Saudi Arabia. The Atletico Madrid star, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Chelsea, is wanted by Al-Hilal, who have the cash to force through a move.

West Ham want United trio

West Ham look set for further conversations with Manchester United before the transfer deadline closes on September 1. According to CaughtOffside, David Moyes’ outfit are interested in as many as three Red Devils including Harry Maguire. Despite tensions behind the scenes at the London Stadium, Moyes believes that Maguire is the ideal defensive signing that West Ham should be making. While Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial are also on the Hammers’ shortlist, setting up a busy few weeks between the two clubs.

