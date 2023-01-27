Transfer News: Moises Caicedo Pushing For January Transfer Move, Manchester United Hold Reus Talks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Caicedo pushing for January transfer move

Despite his public comments stating he is “focused” on Brighton, Moises Caicedo is believed to very keen on a January move.

Ben Jacobs reports that the midfielder and his new agents are pushing for a deal to be done before the end of the window, and while Arsenal are leading the race after a £60m bid, Chelsea have not given up either.

That offer from the Gunners remains below Brighton’s valutation.

Manchester United ‘hold Reus talks’

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with the agent of Marco Reus.

Reus, who is due to become a free agent in the summer, is still currently on the books at Borussia Dortmund.

But various outlets have detailed that the United hierarchy have made contact over the 33-year-old and could explore a move for the winger at the end of the season.

Barca to reward Dembele with contract extension talks

Barcelona is planning to lay down a deal for their electrifying French winger Ousmane Dembele, according to Spanish Publication SPORT.

The former Borussia Dortmund man had always been a point of concern for the Spanish team since his arrival from Germany owing to his injuries.

But since Xavi took over, Dembele has justified the million-dollar price tag that the club paid to BVB. And with his current deal ending in 2024, the Catalan giants are looking to award extension talks to one of their stars of the season.

This could also be seen as an attempt to fend off suitors like PSG who are vying for Dembele’s signature considering his release clause is seeded at just €50m.

Gordon returns to Everton training

Anthony Gordon has returned to training with Everton after missing the last three days of training.

The coveted winger has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle this month and is believed to be keen on leaving the Toffees before Tuesday night’s transfer deadline.

Zidane leaning towards Madrid return

According to The Athletic, France legend Zinedine Zidane is more in favour of coming back to take over the bench at Real Madrid in the future.

Zidane was eyeing the managerial position of the France National Team, however, they renewed Didier Deschamps for another two years, and the ex-Real Madrid manager is weighing up his future options.

