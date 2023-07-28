Transfer News: Mohammed Kudus wants to join Arsenal, Chelsea’s $113m bid for Caicedo rejected

Mohammed Kudus wants to join Arsenal

Arsenal’s transfer window isn’t over yet. The Gunners may have already spend around £200m on new players, but it looks as though they may still have one trick up their sleeve. Indeed, links to Mohammed Kudus aren’t slowing down, and now, according to Football Transfers, the player himself is open to the transfer. The Ghanaian is reportedly being courted by both Chelsea and Arsenal, but according to this report, Kudus would much rather join Arsenal.

Chelsea’s $113m bid for Caicedo rejected

Brighton have turned down another bid from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo. The offer, said to be arround £80m ($113m), was rejected out of hand by the Seagulls, who want closer to £100m for the Ecuadorian.

Bassey heads for Fulham medical

TalkSPORT reported that, Ajax defender Calvin Bassey is set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed £18million switch to Fulham. The former Rangers ace is set to link up with Marco Silva’s side after falling out of favour in Amsterdam. And talkSPORT are reporting that a deal is now close to completion.

Confaamnews (

)