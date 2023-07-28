Transfer News: Mohammed Kudus wants to join Arsenal, Chelsea eye Lavia hijack

Mohammed Kudus wants to join Arsenal

Arsenal’s transfer window isn’t over yet. The Gunners may have already spend around £200m on new players, but it looks as though they may still have one trick up their sleeve. Indeed, links to Mohammed Kudus aren’t slowing down, and now, according to Football Transfers, the player himself is open to the transfer. The Ghanaian is reportedly being courted by both Chelsea and Arsenal, but according to this report, Kudus would much rather join Arsenal.

Chelsea eye La hijack

The Times say Chelsea are considering a late move for Romeo La. The Blues could seek to hijack Liverpool’s swoop for the Belgian after an opening bid was rejected earlier this week. Chelsea bid £50m for La last summer and have struggled to agree a fee with Brighton for Moises Caicedo. La is valued at £50m by Southampton are Liverpool are trying to close the deal quickly as they ready their second bid.

Bournemouth sign Radu

Bournemouth have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Andrei Radu on a loan deal. The Romania international, 26, joins from Inter Milan after finishing last season on loan in France with Auxerre. Radu’s arrival comes shortly after the Cherries confirmed fellow keeper Mark Travers will spend the upcoming campaign on loan at Stoke.

