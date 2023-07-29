Transfer News: Mohammed Kudus agrees Chelsea transfer, Hojlund prefers Man Utd over PSG

Mohammed Kudus agrees Chelsea transfer

It’s a big one to start us of this morning!

Both Chelsea and Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus. Now, it appears the Blues have won the race. According to Rudy Galetti, the Ghana international has agreed terms on a deal to move to Stamford Bridge.

Hojlund prefers Man Utd over PSG

Rasmus Hojlund wants to join Manchester United over Paris Saint-Germain. United have submitted an offer worth around £50m for the striker, but Atalanta want more than £60m. PSG have made their own bid, which is less than United’s, but L’Equipe report that Hojlund still favours a move to Old Trafford.

Foot Mercato adds that Hojlund is “flattered” by PSG but remains firmly focused on joining United.

Inter’s £30m bid for Balogun rejected by Arsenal

Arsenal have reportedly rejected Inter Milan’s opening offer of £30m for striker Folarin Balogun immediately and have demanded the Serie A side up their offer in order to land the American international, according to the Daily Express.

