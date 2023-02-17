Transfer News: Mings Signs New Deal, Sheikh Jassim Table Substantial Debt-Free offer For Man Utd

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mings signs new deal at Villa

Tyrone Mings has signed a new contract at Aston Villa until 2026

A club statement said: “The defender is closing in on 150 appearances in claret and blue, having initially joined on loan in 2019.

“Mings helped Villa clinch promotion to the Premier League at the end of his first season before signing permanently for the club.

“He has gone on to become a mainstay at the heart of defence for Villa and has been capped by England on the international stage.”

Qatari investors, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani table ‘substantial, debt-free’ offer for Man Utd

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has tabled a ‘substantial, debt-free’ offer for Manchester United.

His intention to buy the club was confirmed in a statement that said the bid would focus on “investing in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.”

Ten Hag plots outstanding double swoop for Bono and Castello Lukeba

According to Teamtalk, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is looking to secure a double swoop for goalkeeper Yassine Bounou from Sevilla and centre-back Castello Lukeba from Lyon in the next transfer window.

The report adds that the 31-year-old Moroccan international, Bounou, will leave the Spanish outfit for Man Utd in the summer in pursuit of Champions League football for a fee in the region of €20m, as well as to compete alongside David de Gea for the No. 1 position.

De Gea’s current deal runs out in the summer, but he’s anticipated to extend his deal on reduced salary. United face competition from fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham, who are also keen on Bounou.

On the other hand, Lukeba is a ball-playing left-footed centre-back with high-ceiling. Man United will push for a permanent move for the 22-year-old in the summer.

Messi’s father holds contract talks with PSG

Lionel Messi’s father has held face-to-face talks with Paris Saint-Germain for the first time over the Argentina star’s proposed new contract.

Jorge Messi sat down with sporting director Luis Campos in Paris two days ago as the French champions ramped up their bid to secure Messi for another year.

Further negotiations are expected in the coming weeks – with Leo Messi’s priority being to stay in elite European football at least until summer 2024.

No meetings between Chelsea and PSG over Neymar

As per Christian Falk in his column on CaughtOffside, earlier reports suggesting PSG and Chelsea held talks over a potential move for winger Neymar in the summer are false.

PSG want to get rid of Neymar as he hasn’t lived up to expectations since his record-breaking transfer in 2017. However, Falk claims that no club is willing to pay his €37m a year salary so far.

Khalid311 (

)