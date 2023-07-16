Transfer News: Messi joins Beckham’s Inter Miami, PSG willing to outbid Bayern for Kane

Messi joins Beckham’s Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has completed his move to David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami on a free transfer. The MLS club officially announced the signing on Saturday evening ahead of a presentation to be held on Sunday.

Former Barcelona forward Messi was available after allowing his contract to run down with French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG willing to outbid Bayern for Kane

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to outbid Bayern Munich for Harry Kane, as long as they can be convinced the striker is willing to move to France, according to The Times. Tottenham want at least £100 million for the England international, and PSG are willing to bring him in regardless of whether Kylian Mbappe stays at the club or not.

Wolves to make £20m bid for Bristol City midfielder Scott

Wolves are submitting a £20m-plus bid for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 19-year-old is reportedly a prime target for Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui this summer and Wolves are ready to make a second improved offer nearing to the Championship club’s £25m valuation.

It is claimed Wolves had an opening £18m offer knocked back earlier this month but a new bid is imminent.

Scott, who was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Season, is also a target for Bournemouth after the Cherries had a £15m offer plus add-ons rejected by Bristol City on Wednesday.

Birmingham sign Sanderson

Birmingham City have signed Dion Sanderson. The defender, who has twice been loaned to St Andrew’s, returns on a permanent basis from Wolverhampton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee, subject to league and FA clearance.

Sanderson’s deal runs until 2027.

