Transfer News: Mengi swaps Man Utd for Luton, Chelsea make €21m bid for Moscardo

Mengi swaps Man Utd for Luton

Luton have announced the signing of Manchester United defender Teden Mengi for an undisclosed fee. Mengi is the Hatters’ 11th signing of the window and leaves United having been at the club since the age of six. Mengi had loan spells at Wayne Rooney’s Derby and Birmingham in recent seasons.

Chelsea make €21m bid for Moscardo but Corinthians

Chelsea have made a €21 million (£18m/$23m) bid for Brazilian teen sensation Gabriel Moscardo, but his club Corinthians are demanding more cash.Chelsea have made a €21 million (£18m/$23m) bid for Brazilian teen sensation Gabriel Moscardo, but his club Corinthians are demanding more cash.

Moscardo is the latest talent to attract the attention of Todd Boehly’s heavy-spending Chelsea, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Reports suggest that the Blues have made a €21m offer for the 17-year-old starlet, in the form of a fixed fee bid with no add-ons or sell-on clause. However, Sao Paulo-based side Corinthians are hoping to receive more money for their academy product.

PSG complete deal for Lyon’s Barcola

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the €40m (£34.2m) signing of Lyon forward Bradley Barcola. The 20-year-old French forward fits in with the new PSG strategy of buying young, hungry players. Despite links to Chelsea, the player only wanted to move to PSG.

Burnley sign ex-Bristol City midfielder Massengo

Burnley have signed France Under-21 international Han-Noah Massengo on a free transfer. The 22-year-old’s contract expired at Bristol City in the summer, with the midfielder signing a four-year deal at Turf Moor.

Massengo said: “I’m feeling really good. I’ve had talks with the manager and I just wanted to come here straight away. The interest was there early and during the summer I just wanted to be here, I could see the manager and Club wanted me and I wanted to be a part of it. It meant a lot to me.”

Lazio sign Guendouzi on loan

Lazio have completed the signing of Matteo Guendouzi but the deal from Marseille has been confirmed as a season-long loan. Guendouzi will only move to the Serie A club on a permanent basis next summer if “certain sporting conditions” are met. The French midfielder spent four years on the books at Arsenal between 2018 and 2022.

