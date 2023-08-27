Transfer News: Mbappe to stay at PSG but will not renew, AS Monaco set to sign Balogun for €40m

Though he won’t be re-signing, Mbappé will continue to play for PSG.

According to the Spanish news site AS, Kylian Mbappe will not renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The French capital is apparently shocked that Real Madrid hasn’t made a move to sign the France captain, despite the fact that his current contract has only one year left to go.

If Mbappe decides not to extend his stay at PSG beyond this season, he will be free to sign with Real Madrid in the upcoming summer.

Marca claims that Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he will not be renewing his contract this summer.

Balogun to be signed by AS Monaco for €40m

According to Fabrizio Romano, a transfer analyst, AS Monaco and Arsenal have agreed on a €40 million transfer fee for striker Florian Balogun. Many European clubs have expressed interest in the 22-year-old, and rumours have circulated that he may leave Arsenal this summer. However, talks have been difficult due to Arsenal’s high asking price of nearly €40 million for their star player.

Despite this, AS Monaco were the favourites, and now Romano has confirmed that the French giants have signed their man. According to Romano, Arsenal does have a sell-on clause in place, and the American is reportedly close to signing a five-year agreement with the club.

A medical examination for Dean Henderson has been approved by Crystal Palace.

The Telegraph reports that Manchester United have given Dean Henderson the green light to have a medical from Crystal Palace in anticipation of a transfer. The 26-year-old’s lack of playing time over the past several seasons has led to rumours that he may be leaving this summer. Despite rumours to the contrary, the Eagles are the favourites to land the player from Nottingham Forest.

So much so that a medical examination for the English international is scheduled for very soon, despite the fact that the Telegraph claims no financial arrangements have been settled. According to rumours, though, Crystal Palace is optimistic that they can strike an arrangement with United and Henderson. Especially since the Red Devils have a successor for him in Altay Bayindir.

Reinier Jesus is proving difficult to sell for Real Madrid.

AS reports that Real Madrid has received no offers for Brazilian forward Reinier Jesus this summer. The Los Blancos signed the 21-year-old in 2020, but he has yet to make an impression either for the club or on loan. That, plus the fact that the rest of the team can cover for him, has led to rumours that the attacker is no longer needed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The interest in Jesus has reportedly plummeted and the club is having trouble offloading him after a loan transfer to Girona fell through, as reported by AS. The 21-year-old is presently practising with the Castilla players, and the report claims that Real Madrid is aggressively looking for suitors.

Adigsss (

)