Transfer News: Mbappe Set To Discuss New Deal With PSG, Chelsea Close To Signing Caicedo

Mbappe Set To Discuss New Deal With PSG

Kylian Mbappé and PSG will start new discussions over a contract renewal, as the frenchman wants to stay at PSG. (Source: canal plus)

Chelsea Close To Signing Caicedo

Chelsea are on the brink of securing a deal to sign Moises Caicedo.

Brighton will receive a British record deal worth £115 million and the ecuadorian star will sign an 8-year contract. (Source: Telegraph Football & the secret scout 1)

Dortmund Interested In Bella-Kotchap

Borussia Dortmund are in advanced discussions to sign Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap. (Source: tw/berger_pj)

Vasco De Gama Secure Payet Deal

Dimitri Payet’s move to Vasco de Gama is all but one. The frenchman will sign a two-year contract. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Fulham have confirmed the signing of Adama Traoré on a free transfer on a 2+1 year contract. (Source: Fulham FC)

OFFICIAL: Anderlecht have signed winger Alexis Flips from Reims for €3.5m on a five-year deal. (Source: Anderlecht)

