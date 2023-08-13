SPORT

Transfer News: Mbappe Set To Discuss New Deal With PSG, Chelsea Close To Signing Caicedo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 27 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

Mbappe Set To Discuss New Deal With PSG

Kylian Mbappé and PSG will start new discussions over a contract renewal, as the frenchman wants to stay at PSG. (Source: canal plus)

Chelsea Close To Signing Caicedo

Chelsea are on the brink of securing a deal to sign Moises Caicedo.

Brighton will receive a British record deal worth £115 million and the ecuadorian star will sign an 8-year contract. (Source: Telegraph Football & the secret scout 1)

Dortmund Interested In Bella-Kotchap

Borussia Dortmund are in advanced discussions to sign Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap. (Source: tw/berger_pj)

Vasco De Gama Secure Payet Deal

Dimitri Payet’s move to Vasco de Gama is all but one. The frenchman will sign a two-year contract. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Fulham have confirmed the signing of Adama Traoré on a free transfer on a 2+1 year contract. (Source: Fulham FC)

OFFICIAL: Anderlecht have signed winger Alexis Flips from Reims for €3.5m on a five-year deal. (Source: Anderlecht)

Mr_Krabbs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 27 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed Team News, Predicted Lineup And Injury Latest For Premier League

5 mins ago

CRY vs ARS: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Premier League Showdown

15 mins ago

After Knocking Out Robert Helenius, Anthony Joshua Shares What He Said To Him.

38 mins ago

EPL: Why Chelsea May Lose To Liverpool Today

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button