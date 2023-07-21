Transfer News: Mbappe offered massive 10-year contract worth €1bn by PSG; Hojlund to Man Utd update

Mbappe offered massive 10-year contract worth €1bn by PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have made a staggering contract offer to Kylian Mbappe worth €1 billion (£865m/$1.1bn). Defensa Central reports that PSG have made an unbelievable offer to Mbappe, with a 10-year contract on the table worth €1bn. It would tie Mbappe to the club until the age of 34 and essentially operate as a lifetime deal. It would also be the most lucrative sports contract in history.

Hojlund to Man Utd update

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has conceded that Rasmus Hojlund is likely to leave for Manchester United, according to the Mirror.

The striker has attracted the eye of Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag after he was priced out of a move for top target Harry Kane.

Now, having signed Andre Onana on Thursday, the Dutchman is pushing for a fresh bid for Hojlund.

The Dane only arrived at Atalanta last summer, scoring nine goals in Serie A, but now United are ready to tempt the Italian side into selling.

And Gasperini has admitted he has no idea if he will be able to keep hold of the striker, though did insist any sale should be for no less than £70m.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey targeted by Al-Ahli

Al Ahli are continuing their Premier League recruitment drive by targeting Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as well as Fulham boss Marco Silva. The Jeddah based club have already signed free agent Roberto Firmino and Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy. They agreed a £30.4m deal with Manchester City for Riyad Mahrez and are closing on agreement over a fee with Newcastle United for Allan Saint-Maximin. Indeed, talks are at the stage where the Frenchman is poised to go for his medical on Friday. Now they have moved for Fulham boss Marco Silva, who has a £6m release clause, and want 30-year-old Arsenal defensive midfielder Partey too.

Cucurella urges Caicedo to join Chelsea

Marc Cucurella has urged Moises Caicedo to join him at Chelsea, as he has confirmed that he will be staying at Stamford Bridge. Per the London Evening Standard, Cucurella said: “Yes, for sure I want to stay at Chelsea. I am very happy here. “It wasn’t an easy season and it was difficult for all the players, we needed time to adapt. You arrive at a big club, you need time to adapt, the results don’t arrive, you feel more pressure and, of course, we are footballer players but we are normal people as well. We have problems in our personal lives and people need to understand this as well. This is part of life and these things can improve in the future. I am very happy, I have a lot of energy and I am happy to stay here and do my best for this team and club.”

Macrrio (

)