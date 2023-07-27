Transfer News: Mbappe not interested in meeting Al Hilal after £257m bid; Chelsea eye Lavia hijack

Mbappe not interested in meeting Al Hilal after £257m bid

Kylian Mbappe is not interested in meeting representatives from Al Hilal to discuss a move to Saudi Arabia, according to Sky Sports. PSG have given Al Hilal permission to speak to Mbappe after the Saudi club made a world-record €300 million offer for the player on Saturday.

Representatives of Al Hilal have been in Paris this week but there has been no meeting with Mbappe’s camp. PSG insiders believe Mbappe is refusing to speak to Al Hilal because he has already agreed to move to Real Madrid as a free agent next summer. Al Hilal’s offer was subject to the agreement of a payment schedule and it was conditional on the signing of contracts between the clubs and between Mbappe and Al Hilal.

Chelsea eye La hijack

The Times say Chelsea are considering a late move for Romeo La. The Blues could seek to hijack Liverpool’s swoop for the Belgian after an opening bid was rejected earlier this week. Chelsea bid £50m for La last summer and have struggled to agree a fee with Brighton for Moises Caicedo. La is valued at £50m by Southampton are Liverpool are trying to close the deal quickly as they ready their second bid.

Chelsea’s bid for Arsenal target Elye Wahi rejected

Chelsea have seen an opening proposal worth in the region of £21.5million including add-ons rejected by Montpellier for Arsenal target, Elye Wahi, according to GOAL. Chelsea’s opening proposal for the starlet is considered to be well short of Montpellier’s £30m valuation meaning they will have to raise their offer to strike an agreement.

The Blues are pressing to close a deal for the highly-rated attacker, but if an agreement can be struck with the Ligue 1 outfit, Chelsea plan to send Wahi back on loan to France for the 2023/24 with sister club Strasbourg considered to be a priority destination of choice.

Wahi is understood to be sceptical about joining Strasbourg on loan but he remains keen on joining Chelsea as negotiations continue between the two clubs.

Bailly close to Al Nassr move

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is close to joining Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The Ivorian would team up with ex-team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Telles in the Middle East should the transfer be finalised. Bailly was left at home by Erik ten Hag for the club’s pre-season tour of the United States. The defender arrived in the summer of 2016 from Villarreal and spent time on loan at Marseille last season.

