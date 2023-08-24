Transfer News: Mbappe in contract talks with PSG, Petrovic to have Chelsea medical within 48 hours

Mbappe in contract talks with PSG

Kylian Mbappe is in contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky Sports. The 24-year-old will play for the Ligue 1 club this season and will not leave on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

Mbappe’s options include signing the one-year contract extension option in his current deal to 2025 or a new contract. The France forward has been linked heavily with a move to Real Madrid but on Thursday head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed it wouldn’t happen. He said: “I rule it out 100 per cent. I think our squad is closed and our players are thinking about our season.”

Petrovic to have Chelsea medical within 48 hours

Djordje Petrovic expected to have a Chelsea medical in the next 24 to 48 hours ahead of his move from New England Revolution, according to Sky Sports. The deal is worth in the region of £14m including performance-related add-ons.

Personal terms have been agreed in principle.

Napoli, Juve, Atletico, PL club interested in David

Napoli, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and an unnamed Premier League club have all shown strong interest in Lille striker Jonathan David, according to Sky Sports. It’s understood they are hoping he doesn’t move in this window as they are looking ahead to next summer when David will enter the final year of his contract.

Napoli have explored getting a deal agreed upon now for next summer as Victor Osimhen has yet to agree a new contract. Osimhen’s current deal runs out in 2025 and there are fears he will leave next summer. The other three clubs are hampered by FFP rules and also squad space. Those clubs have strikers in the squad they have been unable to sell.

As for David, he is happy at Lille and wants to assess all his options – be it in this window or next summer.

