Transfer News: Mbappé Eye Arsenal Move, PSG Announce Ugarte, Inter Milan Target Yan Sommer

Mbappé Eye Arsenal Move.

According to the Independent, Kylian Mbappé is eyeing a move to Arsenal if ever he is to go to the Premier League. Arsenal would actually be his first choice.

He likes the evolution of Mikel Arteta’s team and would enjoy the challenge of delivering the title to the Gunners again.

PSG Announce Ugarte.

PSG have announced the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon for a fee of €60m on a 5-year contract. The midfielder was also targeted by Chelsea but PSG won the race to sign him.

Inter Milan Target Yan Sommer.

Inter Milan have set their sights on signing Yann Sommer as a replacement for André Onana, who is expected to join Manchester United.

