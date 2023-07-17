Transfer News: Marseille in advanced Aubameyang talks, Harry Kane rejects PSG interest

Marseille in advanced Aubameyang talks

Marseille are in advanced talks with Chelsea to sign striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Ligue 1 club are optimistic they can finalise a deal for the 34-year-old Gabon international soon. The move for Aubameyang is being driven primarily by Marseille manager Marcelino, who is a long-term admirer of the player.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Harry Kane rejects PSG interest

Harry Kane has rejected interest from French champions, Paris Saint-Germain for his signature as per The Telegraph. The English striker has reportedly made it clear that he would only be interested in a move to Bayern Munich if he is to move away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodgers: I’m not sure Celtic can afford Tierney

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers remained coy about a potential return for Kieran Tierney at Parkhead, but casted doubts over whether the club can afford the Arsenal defender. The Scottish international has been linked with a move away from north London after falling behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the left-back pecking order.

Tierney has been linked with a return to Celtic, where he came through the academy, while Newcastle have also reportedly been interested.

“There have been lots of players linked with here with me coming back,” Rodgers said.

“All I know is Kieran is like myself, we loved our time here. When I spoke to him down the road in the Premier League, every time we met up all we talked about was Celtic. He’s a Celtic man but he’s at a fantastic club in Arsenal.

“You can just never say never in football. Who knows what might happen? We wouldn’t be able to buy Kieran for £25-£30million, that’s for sure, or the figures I see banded about. I’m pretty sure we wouldn’t be able to pay the huge salary he’s on. However, one can never tell.”

